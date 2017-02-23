SC Athletic Hall of Fame Class For 2017 Announced

Coach Bobby Johnson of the Vanderbilt Commodores directs play against the Florida Gators on November 7, 2009 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Florida. (Photo: Al Messerschmidt, 2009 Getty Images)

COLUMBIA, SC – Columbia native Bobby Johnson who was a head coach at Furman and Vanderbilt is part of the newest group of inductees into the South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame.

The Eau Claire and Clemson graduate, who also was an assistant with the Tigers, is currently a member of the College Football Playoff selection committee.

Johnson is joined by two former NFL defensive backs in USC's Andre Goodman and Donnell Woolford who played at Clemson.

The Class of 2017 also consists of former Major League Baseball and Clemson pitcher Kris Benson, Coastal Carolina basketball standout Tony Dunkin, Benedict College basketball star Bob McCullough and Willie Simon of South Carolina State. Simon will be enshrined posthumously.

The seven individuals will be forever enshrined with the state’s highest athletic honor on May 15 at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center. The event, which includes a host of returning past inductees, is the largest annual celebration of Palmetto State sports stars under one roof.

