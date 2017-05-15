SC Athletic Hall of Fame To Induct Seven New Members

The newest members of the South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame class bring a diverse background to the table. (Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

At the rehearsal for Monday's South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame induction ceremony, inductees Bobby Johnson and Andre Goodman engaged in a lively conversation.

Perhaps it is fitting because both men have deep ties to the Upstate.

Before he enjoyed a successful career at USC and the NFL, Goodman was drawing college coaches to Eastside High School.

Johnson is a Columbia native who played at Clemson and after a one-year stint as defensive coordinator, took over as the head coach at Furman. That led to him taking over the program at Vanderbilt University.

Goodman and Johnson are a part of this year's class of the South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame. Also going in are former Clemson and Major League pitcher Kris Benson, former Coastal Carolina basketball player Tony Dunkin, former Benedict basketball player Bob McCullough, the late Willie Simon - a West Columbia native and Allen University graduate who went on to coach women's baseketball at South Carolina State and former Clemson and NFL defensive back Donnell Woolford.

