SC Basketball Festival Showcases Elite Players

Spartanburg Day junior Zion Williamson nearly takes out a teammate on his way to a thunderous dunk at Irmo High School in the South Carolina Basketball Festival. (Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

Last year, the state's top junior - Jalek Felton - was the headliner in the inaugural South Carolina Basketball Festival.

For the second year in a row, the top junior in the Palmetto State was present as Zion Williamson headlined the Junior Showcase. Rated as one of the top players in the country, Williamson scored 30 points and was named the Player of the Game for the West team which defeated the East team 135-124.

In the Capital City All-Star Classic which featured the top seniors in the state, Clemson signee Clyde Trapp scored 31 points to lead the Blue team to a 143-128 win over the Gray team which was led by James Reese from A.C. Flora with 50 points. Reese has signed to play at the University of Buffalo.

