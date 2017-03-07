S.C. State Advamces In MEAC Tournament

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) - Edward Stephens scored 24 points with 8-for-15 shooting and Ty Solomon drained the go-ahead 3-pointer in overtime to lift No. 7 seed South Carolina State to an 82-78 win over tenth-seeded Florida A&M in the opening round of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Tournament Tuesday night.
Trailing by four in overtime, Stephens got a 3-pointer to tighten the gap with under three minutes to play and then Solomon hit the go-ahead 3 to put South Carolina State on top 77-76. The Bulldogs quickly stretched their advantage to six with Tashombe Riley's 3-point play and two Stephens free throws.
Florida A&M got a dunk from Brendon Myles with two seconds remaining.
The Bulldogs (10-19) will play No. 2 seed Norfolk State in the tournament semifinals Wednesday.
Greg Mortimer added 20 points for SC State and Eric Eaves forced overtime with a pair of free throws to tie it at 71-all in regulation.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
