S.C. State Advamces In MEAC Tournament

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) - Edward Stephens scored 24 points with 8-for-15 shooting and Ty Solomon drained the go-ahead 3-pointer in overtime to lift No. 7 seed South Carolina State to an 82-78 win over tenth-seeded Florida A&M in the opening round of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Tournament Tuesday night.



Trailing by four in overtime, Stephens got a 3-pointer to tighten the gap with under three minutes to play and then Solomon hit the go-ahead 3 to put South Carolina State on top 77-76. The Bulldogs quickly stretched their advantage to six with Tashombe Riley's 3-point play and two Stephens free throws.



Florida A&M got a dunk from Brendon Myles with two seconds remaining.



The Bulldogs (10-19) will play No. 2 seed Norfolk State in the tournament semifinals Wednesday.



Greg Mortimer added 20 points for SC State and Eric Eaves forced overtime with a pair of free throws to tie it at 71-all in regulation.

