SC State Bulldogs Release Men's Basketball Schedule

ORANGEBURG, SC - The 2017-2018 schedule is set for the South Carolina State men's basketball team. They released their schedule and they have some heavy hitters in their non-conference slate.

Head coach Murray Garvin and the Bulldogs start the year at Wisconsin on November 10th to start a four game road trip which includes matchups against Boston College and UCLA.

They will also play in-state programs Winthrop, Charleston Southern, Furman and Presbyterian this year.

SC State's MEAC opener is on the road against Bethune Cookman in Daytona Beach. The first home game for the Bulldogs is against Central Arkansas on November 21.

For more the SC State men's basketball schedule go here- http://www.scsuathletics.com/news/2017/8/24/garvin-releases-2017-18-mens-basketball-schedule.aspx

