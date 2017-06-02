SC State Bulldogs Youth Football Camp Saturday

File (Photo: SC State)

COLUMBIA, SC - Tomorrow in Orangeburg Country 6-12 year olds can participate in the South Carolina State Youth Football Camp. The camp runs from 9:15 am until noon at the Oliver C. Dawson Football Stadium.

Registration is at 8:30 am and the cost is only $20.

For camp information go here-http://www.scsuathletics.com/news/2017/4/20/sc-state-to-hold-youth-football-camp.aspx

