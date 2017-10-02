SC State Can Get Wins With Favorable Matchups

(Photo: Cook, Joseph)

ORANGEBURG, SC - The South Carolina State Bulldogs are still trying to figure out how they can get more points as they fell to 1-3 on the year after their loss to North Carolina A&T on Saturday.

Their defense has kept them in position to win games but they can't seem to establish the run and score points. The time is ticking for them to figure it out, with an 0-2 record in a tough MEAC conference.

"I think this team could break out and be as good as any team in this league. Right now though it just seems to be eluding us. I can tell you one thing for sure though it's not for a long of effort. We got coaches spending the night trying to figure things out. We got players in and out of here all day. This place is buzzing with activity trying to figure this thing out," SC State head coach Buddy Pough said.

That optimism comes from the fact that their next opponents are doing so hot either. Morgan State, Bethune Cookman and Delaware State are their next three opponents but only Del State has a win this year.

The Bulldogs are still capable offensively ranking in the top five of total offense and scoring offense (21 ppg) and their defense leads in the MEAC in total defense (259 yds per game)

SC State hosts the winless Morgan State Bears this Friday night at 7:30. The game will be on ESPNU. This is the second televised game for the Bulldogs this year.

