SC State & Charleston Southern Postpone Football Game

The South Carolina State versus Charleston Southern football contest, originally scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 9, has been canceled. Both schools will work together to reschedule the game at a later date.



The game was postponed due to the threat posed by Hurricane Irma and the State of Emergency issued by the state of South Carolina.

Charleston Southern has cancelled classes on Friday to give students, teachers and staff ample time to prepare.

“The safety of our student-athletes and staff is paramount to the Department of Athletics and to the university. When faced with situations such as the impending hurricane expected to impact South Carolina, we always want to exercise caution and use good judgement to ensure students’ safety. I look forward to working with Charleston Southern in an effort to reschedule the game,” said Athletics Director Stacy Danley.



“(Being unable to play this weekend) is so disappointing because we were looking forward to renewing a relationship with South Carolina State in football and play them as we compete in so many other sports. We’re hoping we can get together with them later on this season and look forward to trying to work that out,” said Hank Small, Charleston Southern University athletic director.

