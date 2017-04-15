South Carolina State's Spring Game featured the offense versus the defense. (Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

South Carolina State wrapped up spring practice Saturday with the annual Garnet and Blue Game which featured the offense versus the defense.

In a close contest, the offense (Blue) defeated the defense (Garnet) 20-17. Head coach Buddy Pough likes what he saw from his team this spring as there was a concerted effort to develop the running game.

"We feel like we got a lot done," Pough said..

"You're trying to develop as many bodies, as much depth as you can during the offseason, the spring this way. We feel like we got that part accomplished."

The next step for the Bulldogs will be off-season conditioning which leads into preseason workouts in August. The season kicks off September 3 with the MEAC/SWAC Challenge where the Bulldogs will face Southern in Baton Rouge.

But first things first for the Bulldogs.

"There's academics and doing all the things you have to do to finish out your semester strong," said Pough.

"Then you go from there to get stronger. You want to be a little stronger than you were when you finished spring ball going into fall practice. If we can gather some strength, maybe get a little bit better development that way, then maybe we can get to the point where we can actually get after some people this coming fall."

Pough is entering his 16th season as the head coach of the Bulldogs. Last season, the team finished 5-6, 5-3 in the MEAC with the other three losses coming against Central Florida, Clemson and Louisiana Tech.

