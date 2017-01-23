SC State Enjoying Home Cooking

South Carolina State Bulldogs head coach Murray Garvin reacts during the second half against Miami Hurricanes at Watsco Center. (Photo: Steve Mitchell, Steve Mitchell)

South Carolina State is wrapping up a four-game homestand Monday night, but home games have been somewhat rare for the Bulldogs, especially during the early stages of the season.

S.C. State went through a stretch where a November 30 home game with Voorhees and a January 14th contest with Bethune-Cookman was sandwiched around road trips to the likes of Miami, Texas A&M, Clemson and St. Mary's College of California.

The season started with a game at Wichita State and featured early contests at USC and Syracuse.

While the miles have been plenty with more than a few Division I heavyweights on the opposing sideline, S.C. State head coach Murray Garvin says any physical toll the road trips have taken have led to a closer team.

"You spend all those days in hotels and planes and on the bus together," Garvin said.

"I believe we formed a brotherly bond."

