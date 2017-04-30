S.C. State Guard To Transfer To Austin Peay

SC State guard Ed Stephens converts for the Bulldogs. (Photo: Amber Searls, Amber Searls)

Former Gray Collegiate Academy standout Ed Stephens is leaving South Carolina State and will play his final season of basketball at Austin Peay.

Stephens was a redshirt junior this past season for the Bulldogs, averting 9.4 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game.

He earned his degree in sports communications and per NCAA rules, athletes with one year of eligibility remaining can transfer to another Division I school without sitting out a year, if they have earned their degree.

Austin Peay is led by first -year head coach Matt Figger who spent five season on Frank Martin's staff at USC. Figger has seen Stephens in person and on video, so he's very familiar with Stephen's abilities.

