SC State Hall of Fame Inducts New Class

WIll Ford, who left SC State's as the MEAC's all-time leading rusher, was inducted into the South Carolna State Athletic Hall of Fame Friday night. (Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

South Carolina State inducted 10 new members, including one honorary into the 2016/17 SC State University Athletic Hall of Fame.

The event, which was originally scheduled for last October but was postponed due to Hurricane Matthew, was a chance for the school to celebrate its rich history in athletics by bringing in athletes who made a difference during their time in Orangeburg.

This year's class consisted of: David DeShawn Baker (Football 2003-06), William "Will" Ford (Football 2006-09), Albert Lester-deceased (Football 1975-79), Leon Myers (Contributor/Supporter), Timothy Kemp (Track & Field 1978-82), Daryl Reeves (Track & Field 2002-04), Eugene "Gene" Richards, Jr. (Baseball 1971-74), Jeffrey Washington (Wrestling 1982-87), and Sonya Wilson (Basketball 91-94).

Also enshrined, the 1995-96 Men's Basketball Team, which captured the MEAC championship and earned the school's second berth to the NCAA Basketball Championship, and the late Sharonda Coleman-Singleton, as an honorary member. Coleman, one of the nine killed last June at Mother Emanuel AME church in Charleston, was a member of the SC State track and field team four seasons (1988-89-1990-91).

Staff Reports