SC State Has A New Athletics Director

ORANGEBURG, SC - Monday South Carolina officially welcomed a new athletics director to the school.

Stacy Danley joins the Bulldogs after spending the last two years with the SLD Sports Marketing Group.

Danley has served as Athletics Director at Alabama State and Tuskegee universities. The former Auburn University running back played for the Colts and Seahawks.

Paul Bryant resigned as the Bulldog athletics director in December to accept a similar position at Grambling State University.

