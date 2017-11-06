SC State Hoops Starts Season In Wisconsin

South Carolina State Bulldogs head coach Murray Garvin reacts to a play against the Syracuse Orange during the first half at the Carrier Dome. (Photo: Rich Barnes, Rich Barnes)

ORANGEBURG, SC - The SC State men's basketball team begins their 2017-2018 season this Friday night. The Bulldogs will be in Madison, Wisconsin to play the Badgers who made it to the Sweet Sixteen last year.

This is the start of another tough non-conference slate for SC State that includes dates at Boston College and UCLA later this month. But head coach Murray Garvin is confident that his team can get an upset or two.

"It's going to be difficult but it's fair," Garvin said. "It's going to be a great experience. For these guys to go and play the places that we're going they're going to remember it for the rest of their life. I truly believe you remember the hard moments the most and what if we have success? Matter of fact I'm going to change that, when we have success in one of these big games think about what it is going to do for our program and our university? I'm speaking it into existence."

Coach Garvin and the Bulldogs tip off at 6 pm this Friday in Madison.

© 2017 WLTX-TV