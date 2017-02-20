S.C. State Releases 2017 Football Schedule

S.C. State head football coach Buddy Pough is entering his 16th season as the lead dog in Orangeburg (Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

Year 16 of Buddy Ball will feature six home games and five road games as the 2017 South Carolina State football schedule was released Monday afternoon.

Head coach Buddy Pough will have twice as many home games on the schedule and unlike the 2016 season, there won't be three Division I opponents to open the campaign.

South Carolina State begins the season with a trip to Baton Rouge, LA for the MEAC/SWAC Challenge on September 3.

The Bulldogs play their first home game September 9 when they host Charleston Southern. That is followed by a September 16 home game with Johnson C. Smith.

The MEAC opener is Sept. 23 against the reigning MEAC Champion North Carolina Central Eagles in Durham. S.C. State returns home for two league games against North Carolina A&T (Sept. 30) and Morgan State (Oct. 7).

Back-to-back road games at Bethune-Cookman in Daytona Beach Oct. 14, and Delaware State at Dover, Del. Oct. 21 are followed up with a Homecoming contest on Oct. 28 against Howard. The final home game is Hampton on Nov. 11. The Bulldogs close out the regular season Nov. 18 at Savannah State.

Pough's team finished the 2016 season 5-6 overall and tied for third at the MEAC at 5-3.

(© 2017 WLTX)