S.C. State Releases Basketball Schedule

Reigning MEAC Coach of the Year Murray Garvin and the SC State Bulldogs defeated Delaware State 74-64 Saturday in Orangeburg. (Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

ORANGEBURG, SC – South Carolina State head men’s basketball coach Murray Garvin has released the 2017-18 Bulldogs schedule, a slate that includes 13 home games and 15 non-conference opponents.



“We are excited to have the likes of Wisconsin, UCLA, N.C. State, Boston College, College of Charleston, Central Florida, Yale, and many others on our out of conference schedule this season,” said Garvin.

“We were also able to add many in-state schools to our non-conference slate.”

The Bulldogs kick off their season with a four-game road swing - Wisconsin on Nov.10, Boston College on Nov. 12th, Yale on Nov. 14th and UCLA on Nov. 17th.



SC State plays its home opener November 21 against Central Arkansas, before traveling to Rock Hill, SC to take on Winthrop University on November 26. The Bulldogs host Morris College in its second home contest Nov. 28th.



After a Thanksgiving holiday break, Garvin and the Bulldogs go on the road to play North Carolina State on Dec. 2nd and Presbyterian College Dec. 5th.

Other key matchups include a road trip to Furman on Dec. 9 and a home game versus Charleston Southern on Dec. 12.

“It has been awhile since we have squared off against Winthrop, Presbyterian, Charleston Southern and Furman all in the same year," said Garvin.

SC State has another in-state game set as the Bulldogs travel to the College of Charleston Dec.19th.

The MEAC opener is January 6 at Delaware State before a four-game homestand starting January 13 against Howard.

“This season’s schedule gives us the opportunity to go against some of the best in country, which in turn, should prepare us for an equally challenging MEAC schedule, said Garvin.”

