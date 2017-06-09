S.C. State To Play At UCLA In November

South Carolina State Bulldogs head coach Murray Garvin reacts to a play against the Syracuse Orange during the first half at the Carrier Dome. (Photo: Rich Barnes, Rich Barnes)

The South Carolina State men's basketball team will travel to the West Coast to face UCLA on Friday, November 17 at Pauley Pavilion.

The Bruins finished ninth in the final USA Today Top 25 after posting a 31-5 record. After advancing to the NCAA Sweet 16, UCLA's season ended with a 86-75 loss to Kentucky in Memphis.

S.C. State finished 11-20, 7-9 in the MEAC. Last season, the Bulldogs opened the season at Wichita State before hitting the road against the likes of South Carolina, Clemson, Syracuse, Miami and Texas A&M.

