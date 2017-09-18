SC State To Play MEAC Champs On Short Week

(Photo: Cook, Joseph)

ORANGEBURG, SC - Following their standout home opener the South Carolina State Bulldogs have a short week. They'll be back on the field Thursday night.

In their last outing the Bulldogs dismantled Johnson C Smith at Oliver C. Dawson Stadium. Now SC State has a date with the defending MEAC champion North Carolina State Central Eagles.

The Eagles and the Bulldogs are coming off of 41-0 wins. This matchup is also the first conference game for both squads.

Bulldogs head coach Buddy Pough is pleased with his defense but he feels his offense can do better.

"The one thing that we did do and actually have done in the first game is take care of the ball pretty good. If we'll do that and punt that ball back to the other team, either score or punt, then I think we give ourselves an above average chance to still win the football game. That's the mission now as we still look to find our way on offense," Pough said.

With only a few days to prepare for a critical conference opener he feels the short week could actually work in his team's favor.

"I'm excited about that fact that we're playing shortly after the last game. Because an idle mind for us is the devil's workshop. We need to see if we can hurry up and get our butts back on the field and play somebody. So we can continue to work on improving."

Kickoff is set for 730 on ESPNU this Thursday night in Durham, North Carolina.

