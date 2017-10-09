SC State's Darius Leonard Hauls In Two Weekly Awards

(Photo: Cook, Joseph)

ORANGEBURG, SC - One Bulldog who will look to have a repeat performance is senior Darius Leonard.

The linebacker recorded 18 tackles, 2 interceptions and one was a pick-six in SC State's win over Morgan State last Friday night.

For that he was named MEAC defensive player of the week and the Black College Football Hall Of Fame player spotlight award.

The Lake View native continues to lead the MEAC in tackles (61 and 41 solo) this season.

South Carolina State travels to Daytona Beach, Florida to take on rival Bethune-Cookman this Saturday for a 4pm kickoff.

© 2017 WLTX-TV