SC Women's Pro Am Opens Registration

(Photo: Cook, Joseph)

COLUMBIA, SC - The South Carolina women's pro-am, organized by former USC guard Khadijah Sessions, is back for another summer of hoops. Registration opened today. For potential players all you have to do is sign up.

The pro-am enters it's second year and this summer the event will be held on Thursdays and Sundays at Cardinal Newman High School.

For registration info go here- http://www.sc-women-pro-am.com/

Follow @Ksessions_05 on Twitter and SCWomens ProAm on Instagram- https ://www.instagram.com/scwomensproam/?hl=en for more updates

© 2017 WLTX-TV