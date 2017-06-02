WLTX
SC Women's Pro Am Opens Registration

Joe Cook, wltx 9:45 PM. EDT June 02, 2017

COLUMBIA, SC - The South Carolina women's pro-am, organized by former USC guard Khadijah Sessions, is back for another summer of hoops. Registration opened today. For potential players all you have to do is sign up.

The pro-am enters it's second year and this summer the event will be held on Thursdays and Sundays at Cardinal Newman High School.
 
For registration info go here-http://www.sc-women-pro-am.com/
 
Follow @Ksessions_05 on Twitter and SCWomens ProAm on Instagram-https://www.instagram.com/scwomensproam/?hl=en for more updates

