Schmidt Goes To The Yankees At #16

USC legend Bobby Richardson won three World Series titles with the New York Yankees. But of late, the Yankees have plucked several players frolm Columbia.

The latest Gamecock to be taken by the Bronx Bombers is junior pitcher Clarke Schmidt who was taken with the 16th overall selection Monday night. Schmdit is the fifth highest draft pick in the history of baseball's amateur draft.

He went 4-2 with a 1.34 ERA in nine starts with 70 strikeouts in 60.1 innings pitched before suffering an injury to his right elbow and undergoing Tommy John surgery after the Florida series in April.

USC has developed quite a pipeline to New York with four former players currently in the Yankees organization with Sumter native Jordan Montgomery partt of the starting rotation for New York's big-league club. Also in the Yankees organization - former USC pitchers Tyler Webb in Triple-A with Scranton/Wilkes-Barr and Taylor Widener in high-A with Tampa. Outfielder Dom Thompson-Williams is also in the Yankees' minor league system.

