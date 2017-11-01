SEC Coaches Poll Has USC At The Front

USC head women's basketball coach Dawn Staley talks about how a national championship has changed her life. (Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

The media and SEC coaches agree - the USC women's basketball team should win another league title.

The coaches voting was released on Wednesday with the defending national champions at the top of the ledger.

Carolina was followed in the voting by Mississippi State, Missouri, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Kentucky, and LSU rounding out the top half the league. Georgia, Alabama, Vanderbilt, Auburn, Ole Miss, Florida and Arkansas round out the bottom half.

USC senior and Heathwood Hall graduate A'ja Wilson was picked as the SEC Women's Basketball Preseason Player of the Year.

USC guard Tyasha Harris was named to the Coaches Preseason All-SEC Second Team.

