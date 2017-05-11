SEC Outdoor Championships Crank Up At USC

USC is hosting the SEC Outdoor Track and Field Championships for the first time since 2001.

For Curtis Frye, this week couldn't come soon enough.

The longtime USC head track and field coach has waited patiently for a new facility for his program. That dream became a reality this spring as the Sheila and Morris Cregger Track opened for business

After hosting several invitationals, it was ready for the big stage -the SEC Outdoor Championships will started Thursday and will run through Saturday.

"21 years waiting on a great facility to host the best track meet in America," said Frye.

"You just think back to the days of the Barber twins and the Terrence Trammells, if they could have had the opportuntiy to be on something like this."

The coach is enjoying showcasing his city and facility to the rest of the SEC and he can't wait to see what dividends it pays down the road.

"How (do) we get more athletes," Frye said.

"Because bells and whistles, I just look to the recruiting days coming forward. So, I'm excited about the possibilities."

