SEC TV Schedule Released For Men's Hoops

South Carolina Gamecocks guard Duane Notice (10) and Florida Gators forward Justin Leon (23) go for a loose ball during the second halfin the finals of the East Regional of the 2017 NCAA Tournament at Madison Square Garden. (Photo: Brad Penner)

Fresh off the first Final Four appearance in school history, the USC men's basketball team will have a Madison Square Garden rematch with Florida on CBS.

The Gamecocks will host the Gators on Saturday, February 10 at noon. The last time those two teams met was in the East Regional Final as USC punched its ticket to the Final Four with a 77-70 win over Florida. The win also broke the program's single season record for wins with 26.

The SEC released its television schedule for conference games Wednesday. Other games of note - Kentucky will be in Columbia for a 9:00 pm tip on ESPN on Tuesday Jan. 16. The SEC home opener is Wednesday, Jan. 3 against Missouri. That game is also a 9 pm tipoff.

Sun., December 31 at Ole Miss (6 PM, ESPN2)

Wed., January 3 Missouri (9 PM, ESPN2)

Sat., January 6 Vanderbilt (6:45 PM, SEC Network)

Tue., January 9 at Alabama (7 PM, SEC Network)

Sat., January 13 at Georgia (1 PM, SEC Network)

Tue., January 16 Kentucky (9 PM, ESPN)

Sat., January 20 Tennessee (6 PM, ESPN2)

Wed., January 24 at Florida (7 PM, SEC Network)

Wed., January 31 Mississippi State (8:30 PM, SEC Network)

Sat., February 3 at Texas A&M (2 PM, ESPN/2)

Tue., February 6 at Arkansas (7 PM, ESPN2)

Sat., February 10 Florida (12 PM, CBS)

Tue., February 13 at Tennessee (9 PM, ESPNU)

Sat., February 17 Auburn (3:30 PM, SEC Network)

Wed., February 21 Georgia (6:30 PM, SEC Network)

Sat., February 24 at Mississippi State (3:30 PM, SEC Network)

Wed., February 28 LSU (6:30 PM, SEC Network)

Sat., March 3 at Auburn (3:30 PM, SEC Network)

