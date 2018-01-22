Second Clemson QB To Transfer

File (Photo: WLTX)

CLEMSON – Clemson backup quarterback Tucker Israel on Monday became the second quarterback in four days to announce a transfer from Clemson.

Zerrick Cooper announced his transfer last Friday.

Israel, a rising junior from Orlando, Florida, did not play last season after an illness that prevented is participation in summer workouts and fall camp. He appeared in two games during his career, against South Carolina State and Syracuse during the 2016 season, completing all four of his pass attempts for 25 yards.

“My time here at Clemson will always hold a special place in my heart,” Israel said. “The experiences I have been able to take part in are lifelong and I will always be a Tiger.

“I have learned a lot from my coaches and teammates in three short years. I enjoyed every minute being here and thank Coach Swinney for believing in me. After much consideration, I plan on transferring upon getting my degree from this amazing university. I’m just looking forward to the next chapter in my life to continue to get an education and play the great game I love. Again I want to thank the fans, coaching staff, my teammates and Clemson University for all their support over the past three years.”

Clemson will enter spring practice with four quarterbacks – incumbent and rising senior Kelly Bryant, rising sophomores Hunter Johnson and Chase Brice, and freshman Trevor Lawrence, who arrived on campus earlier this month.

Scott Keepfer, The Greenville News