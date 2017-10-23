Sevent Woods and Jalek Felton Have A Chance To Shine

(Photo: Cook, Joseph)

COLUMBIA, SC - A preseason injury to a Tar Heels player is now an opportunity for early playing time for a couple of local products.

Hammond's Seventh Woods and Gray Collegiate's Jalek Felton could see more minutes to start the 2017-20218 season in Chapel Hill.

UNC announced today that returning starting point guard Joel Berry will be out at least 4 weeks with a broken bone in his right hand. Berry was the most outstanding player in the Final Four for the Tar Heels.

Woods, a sophomore, will be the first man up. He averaged just under 8 minutes in 40 games last season.

Felton was a consensus top 30 recruit coming out of Gray Collegiate and will push for playing time along with senior Theo Pinson in Berry's absence.

The defending national champions start the year at home against Bucknell on November 15 following two exhibitions.

