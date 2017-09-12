Seymour On Pro Football Hall of Fame Ballot

Richard Seymour presents Lower Richland with a golden football as part of the NFL's Super Bowl High School Honor Roll campaign which allowed former Super Bowl players and coaches to celebrate their Super Bowl legacy with their high schools. (Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

Lower Richland graduate Richard Seymour is one of 108 players and coaches who are modern era nominees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Seymour retired from the NFL in 2012 and since he is five years removed from his last season, is eligible to be on the ballot.

The former Georgia defensive lineman was the sixth overall pick by the Patriots in the 2001 NFL Draft and was with the franchise from 2001-2008. Seymour won three Super Bowls with the Patriots before playing his final four seasons with the Oakland Raiders. He finished his 12-season career as a seven-time Pro Bowler and a five-time All-Pro selection.

The list of 108 modern-era nominees will be trimmed to 25 semifinalists in November and 15 finalists in January with the Class of 2018 set to be unveiled the Saturday before Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

