Shaw Introduced As New Byrnes Head Football Coach

In 2006, Reggie Shaw was a secondary coach at Byrnes High School in Duncan.

In 2017. he will be the head football coach at that high-profile program.

Shaw was officially introduced to the Byrnes community Tuesday afternoon, his fourth head coaching job following stops at Blythewood, Ben Lippen and for the past four years - A.C. Flora.

He takes over a program that was 3-7 in 2016 and missed the playoffs for the first time in two decades.

"I was here at a time when things were going great," Shaw said Tuesday at his news conference in Spartanburg.

"Spent some time with Coach (Bobby) Bentley and Chris Miller. Having that background of knowing what it could be and having prior relationships is huge coming in."

Shaw has 11 years of head coaching experience at three previous stops, posting a 29-20 record at A.C. Flora.

The Falcons were 7-6 this past season as they moved up to 4A in the new SCHSL reclassification system after spending a number of years on the AAA level. Shaw's 2014 team posted a 12-2 record and played for the upper state championship, losing to eventual state champion South Pointe.

(© 2017 WLTX)