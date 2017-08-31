Shawn Elliott Makes His GA State Debut

Shawn Elliott (Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

The Shawn Elliott era at Georgia State is officailly underway.

The Camden native and former USC offensive line coach made his debut as the new head coach at Georgia State Thursday night as the Panthers hosted Tennessee State.

Unfortunately, the debut was spoiled by the visitors who recorded a 17-10 win in a sold-out Georgia State Stadium, formerly known as Turner Field. 24,333 fans showed up to watch the Panthers who won three games a year ago.

This marked Elliott's first head coaching appearance since serving as USC's interim head coach for the final six games of the 2016 season. Elliott has been very aggressive in recruiting while bringing a high-energy approach to Panther football. But Thursday's game was a reminder that the Panthers do have some work to do.

"I told the guys, the lessons learned in life, the toughest lessons are probably the ones you learn the most," Elliott said.

"It’s a tough lesson, a tough lesson. You know for a group of guys, you go out there and practice hard, and work hard, and do all you want, it doesn’t change it. Everybody works hard. That team over there worked hard. Tennessee State worked hard, played hard, did a good job. We were out executed tonight, without a doubt. I said our defense played their tails off. There were times that we could have made some bigger plays, but also it wasn’t meant to be."

Georgia State has an open week before traveling to Penn State on September 16.

