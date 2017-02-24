SIAC Awards Go To Benedict and Claflin

(Photo: Anderson, Reginald)

The SIAC handed out its 2016-2017 awards with Benedict and Claflin pulling in some major awards.

Benedict College's Brandon Morris was named the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Player and Newcomer of the Year.

Morris averaged 19.2 points and 7.7 rebounds per game in his first season with Benedict (15-11, 12-5). In conference games, Morris leads the SIAC in scoring (21.5 ppg). He recorded nine double-doubles this season and received six SIAC Men's Basketball Weekly honors throughout the year. He had career-highs days between each other - Jan. 28 aainst Clark Atlanta (35 points and 12 rebounds) and days later at Morehouse, 36 points and 13 rebounds for Morris.

Also named to the 12-member All-Conference team was Benedict senior guard Quayshun Hawkins out of Dreher High School. Hawkins ranked sixth in the SIAC in scoring in conference-only games, averaging 18.1 points per game.

On the women's side, Benedict's Destiny Betts was named the SIAC Women's Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year.

Betts averaged 15.0 points and a league-best 13.7 rebounds per game during conference games. Throughout the 2016-17 season, Betts averaged 12.7 rebounds per game which is third in NCAA Division II. She scored in double-figures 18 times and recorded 14 double-doubles during the regular season which is ranked 12th in NCAA Division II. She was named the SIAC Women's Basketball Player of the Week six times. She recorded her best game of the season on Dec. 17 when she had a record-setting performance against Saint Leo. Betts scored a career-high 30 points and recording a career-high 32 rebounds, the most by any NCAA player this season, men and women in all divisions at the time. It is also tied for fifth-most rebounds in a single game in NCAA Division II women's basketball history. Betts earns the SIAC Defensive Player of the Year award for the second year in a row.

Claflin's Ricky Jackson has been named the SIAC Coach of the Year. He led the Panthers to a 17-9 overall mark and 12-5 in the SIAC, Claflin finished the regular season in a three-way tie for first in the East with Clark Atlanta and Benedict. By virtue of a tie-breaker, the Panthers earned the top seed and will receive a bye in the first-round.

