When Chris Silva is on the court, that gives USC another much-needed weapon on both ends of the court.

The 6-9 sophomore has set career-highs in points three times this season with his most recent personal best coming against Ole Miss with 16 points.

Against Florida, Silva put up 11 points which included a perfect 5-for-5 at the free throw line. Throw in 11 rebounds and two blocks and you have a solid effort by Silva who flirted with fouling out but ended up with four fouls.

Head coach Frank Martin says Silva is learning the nuances of life in the paint.

"It's not just 'Hey, throw me the ball, I'm going to go get a shot'," said Martin.

"There's a rhyme, there's a reason, there's a floor spacing component and players understanding where their shots are going to be at. Chris is starting to understand those things. As a player, when you know when I get to this spot, this is my shot within our offense, then you can play very aggressive and he's really starting to comprehend that."

Silva has started all 18 games this season, compared to just six as a freshman.

