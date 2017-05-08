Sindarius Thornwell (Photo: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports)

The latest CBS Sports NBA mock draft has former USC guard Sindarius Thornwell going to the Indiana Pacers with the 18th overall selection. The CBS Sports scouting report on Thornwell is that he is "a defender actually able to implement what Nate McMillan wants."

The SEC Player of the Year says he wants to show the NBA coaches and scouts that he can be a contributor in many areas, especially on defense.

"Just to showcase my skills, just to show them the NCAA Tournament, what I did in the NCAA Tournament wasn't a fluke," Thornwell said when asked what he hopes to show those at the combine.

"Just play hard and show them I can shoot the three-ball and my ball handling. Just show them that I'm the best defender in the draft and just go out and play hard."

