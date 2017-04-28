Sindarius Secures NBA Draft Combine Invite

(Photo: Brad Penner, Brad Penner)

Sindarius Thornwell has taken a major step towards being drafted after he secured an invitation to the NBA Draft Combine next month in Chicago.

Thornwell became the first Gamecock men's basketball player to be named SEC Player of the Year after he averaged 21.4 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.1 steals. In the NCAA Tournament, he averaged nearly 24 points per game as he led the Gamecocks to a historic run to the Final Four.



The Lancaster, SC native is USC's all-time leader in starts with 132. He's also the program's third all-time leading scorer.

Clemson senior guard Jaron Blossomgame also secured an invitation to the combine.

