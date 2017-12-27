Skai Moore Is On The Verge Of History

USC senior linebacker Skai Moore will close out his Gamecock career with a chance to land in the record books. (Photo: Jeremy Brevard, Jeremy Brevard)

It figures Skai Moore will have a lot of family and friends watching his last game wearing a USC uniform.

Skai is a product of Cooper City, Florida which is roughly three and a half hours from Tampa, where Carolina will close out the 2017 campaign against Michigan in the Outback Bowl.

The redshirt senior linebacker can close out his career in record-breaking fashion. He leads the team in tackles with 88 and if he is leading the team in that category when the clock hits zero next week, it will mark the first time in program history someone has led the team in tackles for four consecutive years. He leads fellow linebacker T.J. Brunson by 13 tackles heading into the matchup with Michigan. But Moore is keeping his focus on his assignments and not his statistics.

"I just go out there and play the game," Moore said after Wednesday's practice in Tampa.

"Prepare during the week, watch the film, then go out there and play. (T.J. and I) haven't talked too much about it. We're focused on the scheme and trying to get our gaps right. He's going to make his plays and I'm going to make my plays. But it means a lot. It's a big accomplishment."

There have been just 14 players in Division I history who have led their team in tackles for four consecutive years.

Moore, who missed the 2016 season due to a herniated disc in his neck, could land in the USC record books in another category. He is currently tied with former defensive back Bo Davies for most career interceptions with 14. Davies played at USC from 1969-1971 and was on that 1969 ACC Championship team. One more interception by Moore and he could leave as one of the decorated defensive players in school history.

