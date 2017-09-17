Arthur Blank Hammers in Atlanta United's Golden Spike in Front of Record-Breaking Crowd

Jul 4, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta United fans hold a sign with a picture of owner Arthur Blank before a game against the San Jose Earthquakes at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Brett Davis, Brett Davis)

ATLANTA -- Still think Atlanta isn't a soccer city?

Atlanta United FC played Orlando City FC on Saturday in front of a record crowd at Mercedes-Benz Stadium of roughly 70,000 fans, a new MLS record.

The expansion team has been breaking records all season, from season-ticket records to tying the league record for largest margin of victory thanks to their 7-0 victory over New England Revolution earlier this week.

To celebrate the occasion on Saturday, team owner Arthur Blank took part in the pregame tradition of hammering the golden spike in front of the support sections.

Fans, who have given Blank the nickname Uncle Arthur, adore their owner who has made the team a priority, giving it the same attention and respect as the other team he owns, the Atlanta Falcons.

They cheered wildly as Blank hammered in the spike.

Uncle Arthur! Uncle Arthur! Uncle Arthur!



No better person to hammer in today's Golden Spike 🔨 pic.twitter.com/BRZJNj6CJz — Atlanta United FC (@ATLUTD) September 16, 2017

Atlanta United sold more than 69,256 seats for Saturday's match, breaking the all-time MLS record for tickets sold to a match. The previous record was set in 1996 by the LA Galaxy with 69,255 fans.

The official attendance was announced as 70,425.

Atlanta United is on pace to set the all-time single season attendance record this season, according to MLS. They are averaging 45,811 fans per match through 11 games.

The game didn't disappoint, either. Star striker Josef Martinez scored a hat-trick, his second in four days, to help the Five Stripes draw with Orlando City 3-3.

