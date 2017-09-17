WLTX
Arthur Blank Hammers in Atlanta United's Golden Spike in Front of Record-Breaking Crowd

Alec McQuade, WXIA 4:55 PM. EDT September 17, 2017

ATLANTA -- Still think Atlanta isn't a soccer city?

Atlanta United FC played Orlando City FC on Saturday in front of a record crowd at Mercedes-Benz Stadium of roughly 70,000 fans, a new MLS record.

The expansion team has been breaking records all season, from season-ticket records to tying the league record for largest margin of victory thanks to their 7-0 victory over New England Revolution earlier this week. 

To celebrate the occasion on Saturday, team owner Arthur Blank took part in the pregame tradition of hammering the golden spike in front of the support sections. 

Fans, who have given Blank the nickname Uncle Arthur, adore their owner who has made the team a priority, giving it the same attention and respect as the other team he owns, the Atlanta Falcons.

They cheered wildly as Blank hammered in the spike.

Atlanta United sold more than 69,256 seats for Saturday's match, breaking the all-time MLS record for tickets sold to a match. The previous record was set in 1996 by the LA Galaxy with 69,255 fans.

The official attendance was announced as 70,425.

Atlanta United is on pace to set the all-time single season attendance record this season, according to MLS. They are averaging 45,811 fans per match through 11 games.

The game didn't disappoint, either. Star striker Josef Martinez scored a hat-trick, his second in four days, to help the Five Stripes draw with Orlando City 3-3. 

PHOTOS | ATLUTD breaks MLS attendance record

