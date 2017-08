Here are games that have been moved to Thursday. Kickoff times are 7:30 pm unless noted.

Pelion at Barnwell, 6 p.m.

Camden at Hartsville, 7 p.m.

Coastal Christian at Richard Winn

Fairfield Central at Blythewood, 7 p.m.

Gray Collegiate at Dreher (at Memorial Staidum)

Irmo at Chapin, 6:30 p.m.

Ridge View at Ninety Six

Saluda at Mid-Carolina

© 2017 WLTX-TV