South Carolina Bulldozes Over Auburn 60-41

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - A'ja Wilson had 17 points, Alaina Coates added 16 and No. 6 South Carolina used its power-post duo to blow past Auburn 60-41 in a final tune up Thursday night before attempting to stop No. 1 UConn's NCAA record winning streak.

The Gamecocks (21-2, 11-1 Southeastern) won their seventh straight over Auburn (15-10, 5-6) and third in a row since Tennessee ended their 30-game home winning streak with a 76-74 victory in their last contest at the Colonial Life Arena.

This will get considerably tougher for South Carolina come Monday night as they try and bring an end to the Huskies' remarkable three-year run of perfection. Should the Huskies do what's expected - beating SMU on Saturday - the Gamecocks will either be UConn's 100th victim or stop the streak at 99.

The 6-foot-5 Wilson and 6-4 Coates combined to go 15-of-20 shooting with 15 rebounds. They also anchored a South Carolina defense that held Auburn, which came in averaging 65 points a game this season, to their lowest point total this year.

Katie Frerkinig led the Tigers with 14 points.

