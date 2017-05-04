Spring Valley LB To Play In US Army All-American Bowl

Spring Valley rising senior linebacker Channing Tatum has received offers from several SEC schools including USC, Alabama, Auburn and Georgia.

Tindall's resume has now been improved as he has been invited to the U.S. Army All-American Bowl. The annual contest is played every January in San Antonio's Alamo Dome.

This past season, Tindall recorded 144 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, eight sacks, 3 caused fumbles and one interception.

© 2017 WLTX-TV