Spring Valley QB Commits To SC State

ORANGEBURG, SC - Buddy Pough is picking up some local stars to join his football program. Today Spring Valley quarterback Quincy Hill committed to the SC State.

While UGA bound linebacker Channing Tindall was helping shutdown opponents Hill orchestrated a high scoring offense for head coach Robin Bacon. The Vikings averaged 36 points per game in 13 outings last year. The Vikings advance to the second round of the 5A state playoffs this past season with Hill under center.

Hill led the team in passing and rushing accounting for 19 total touchdowns and just 5 picks last season.

IT’S ABOUT THAT TIME🐶… pic.twitter.com/m9sgIS5pYV — SpringValley QB 2018 (@Quincy_Hill_17) January 29, 2018

Hill joins Chapin receiver Xzavion Gordon who also committed to SC State so we could potentially see that connection happen down the line in Orangeburg.

© 2018 WLTX-TV