New York has been kind to USC basketball this year as the men's team punched its ticket to the Final Four.

On Tuesday, USC women's basketball coach Dawn Staley was in that city where she received the Winged Foot Award from the New York Athletic Club which presents the award each year to the head coaches of the men's and women's basketball national champions.

Staley led the Gamecocks to the program's first national championship with the 67-55 win over SEC rival Mississippi State.

Staley became just the second African-American woman to lead her team to an NCAA women’s basketball title, joining Carolyn Peck with the honor. In her ninth season in Columbia, she has led the Gamecocks to a 221-80 record that includes six NCAA Tournament appearances, highlighted by five Sweet 16s and two Final Fours.

South Carolina is the four-time reigning SEC regular-season champion and has won the last three SEC Tournament titles as well. Four Gamecocks have collected 11 All-America selections, and Staley’s team has produced the last four SEC Players of the Year and two SEC Defensive Player of the Year selections. In the last three seasons, five Gamecocks have been taken in the WNBA Draft, including four selections among the top 10 over the last two editions of the draft.

