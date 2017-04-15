Under the watchful eye of USC head softball coach Beverly Smith, Dawn Staley warms up in the bullpen prior to throwing out the ceremonial first pitch at Beckham Field. (Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

Dawn Staley's already busy schedule has been even more so since she led the USC basketball program to its first national championship.

Sunday's schedule featured the parade and celebration in downtown Columbia. Tuesday night, she was in Charlotte throwing out the ceremonial first pitch prior to the USC-UNC baseball game.

Friday saw the coach at the USC Tennis Stadium and then Saturday, she was back on the mound, throwing out the ceremonial first pitch at Beckham Field prior to the USC-Florida State softball game.

While Staley will eventually turn her full focus on summer camps, offseason workouts and her duties as the U.S. Olympic head coach, she admits the electricity of being a part of a national championship is still intense, especially in the community.

"I think the net is a constant reminder," Staley said, referring to her "net-lace' which she was sporting Saturday.

"And the people in South Carolina don't let you forget it. You go to the mall, you go to the grocery store, they're always congratulating us. You go to a restaurant you get a standing ovation and lots of applause. So that jolts you back into knowing history did take place here."

