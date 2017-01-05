Staley Reaches 200 At USC

File (Photo: WLTX)

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) - Kaela Davis scored all 21 of her points in the first half in No. 5 South Carolina's 73-47 victory over Auburn on Thursday night.



Bianca Cuervas-Moore added a season-high 19 points, and A'ja Wilson had 10 points and 11 rebounds for the Gamecocks (12-1, 2-0 Southeastern Conference). They raced to a 23-2 lead and had a 29-6 advantage after the first quarter as Auburn's full-court press failed to stymie South Carolina's offensive attack.



Katie Frerking led Auburn (11-5, 1-1) with 16 points. The Tigers held South Carolina below its SEC-leading average of 82.3 points, but shot just 27.6 from the field in the game - going 2 for 13 in the first quarter.

The victory was also the 200th at USC for head coach Dawn Staley who is is one three SEC coaches to win three consecutive league titles.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.