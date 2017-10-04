Staley Says A Repeat Is Within Reach

(Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

USC head basketball coach Dawn Staley had seen enough.

In the latter stages of Wednesday's workout, she did not like the way some of the players were approaching the workout so she put them on the line where sprints became a part of practice a little earlier than expected.

Clearly, Staley and her staff aren't satisfied with making history once. However, what the team accomplished has been celebrated. Now it's on the shelf as new challenges come with a new season.

"This is a different team," Staley said.

"It’s not the national championship team that took the floor last year. We’re a lot different. We’re going to have to do things a little bit different. Things are going to be a little bit harder. But it’s not an impossible feat for us to get back there and win.”

