Staley's Celebrity Status Has Risen

USC head women's basketball coach Dawn Staley went for an early morning walk Thursday morning when a few fans passed by and asked for a picture.

Even with a national championship title on her resume, Staley still wants to make sure that fan base keeps growing so if she has to hit pause on her early workout, so be it.

"It could be the opposite where no one notices you and no one thinks you are a significant person in this community," Staley said.

"I'll take the former. I'll take the national championship and all its glory."

Staley has kept a busy schedule since winning the national championship. She has thrown out the ceremonial first pitch in Charlotte before the USC-UNC baseball game and last weekend at Beckham Field prior to the USC-Florida State softball game. Staley also made an appearance with Frank Martin at the recent Darius Rucker concert.

She says eventually, her duties as the head coach of the 2020 U.S. Olympic Team will begin, but the officials at USA basketball wanted to give Staley time to recover after an insanely busy but successful spring.

