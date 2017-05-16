WLTX
State Championships Decided On The Diamond

A.C. Flora and Laurence Manning take home the hardware, while River Bluff needs one more win to do likewise.

Reggie Anderson, wltx 12:07 AM. EDT May 17, 2017

For the sixth time under Andy Hallett and fourth time in the last five years, A.C. Flora celebrated winning a state championship.

The Falcons won the Class 4A state championship Tuesday night with a 8-1 win at South Pointe, clinching the best-of-three series 2-0.

A short distance away, River Bluff had a chance to win the Class 5A state title. The Gators were looking good with a 4-1 lead, but Northwestern came storming back to win 10-4. 

A deciding game three will be Saturday night at Blythewood High School at 7:00 p.m.

In the SCISA ranks, Laurence Manning defeated Cardinal Newman 3-0 to win that series 2-0. This marked the second consecutive state championship for the Swampcats.

