Stenhouse Wins At Talladega

NASCAR Cup Series driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (17) celebrates with NASCAR Cup Series driver Danica Patrick (10) after winning the GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. (Photo: Adam Hagy, Adam Hagy)

Pole- sitter Ricky Stenhouse Jr. won his first career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway, holding off Jamie McMurray and Kyle Busch. It was the first win on NASCAR's top series.

Stenhouse used a push from Jimmie Johnson on the first lap of the overtime finish to boost ahead of Busch, side-drafted off McMurray coming off the final corner and blocked his way to a potential career-boosting win with Roush Feway Racing.

It was the 24th time a last-lap pass had decided at race at the restrictor plate track. Busch had led from Lap 152, through the 188-lap advertised distance before Stenhouse overtook him on the final restart.

