Stephen Davis, Jr. to USC

Stephen Davis, Junior scores a touchdown for Dutch Fork.

Stephen Davis, Junior hopes coming home will be the start of something special.

A former Dutch Fork safety who added running back to his repertoire his senior year before suffering a season-ending knee injury, Davis originally signed late with Auburn last year.

But after leaving the program and the school, Davis will join USC as a walk-on.

Even though his father was a standout at Auburn before going to the NFL, the younger Davis was blocked by Auburn from transferring to another SEC school so he will start off his career at Carolina as a walk-on.

Per NCAA rules, he will have to sit out the upcoming season. Davis will have three years of eligibility remaining.

