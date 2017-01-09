Spurrier, Ford Named To College Hall of Fame

Steve Spurrier, Danny Ford (Photo: Getty Images)

Tampa, FL (WLTX) - Two coaching icons in the Palmetto State, Steve Spurrier and Danny Ford, have been named to the National Football Foundation Hall of Fame Class.

Spurrier, who was already in the College Football Hall of Fame class as a player, becomes just the fourth person to be selected as a coach and player. The winningest coach at USC and Florida, Spurrier joins Paul "Bear" Bryant as the only coaches with that distinction. The Bear is the all-time wins leader at Kentucky and Alabama.

In 25 seasons as a college head coach, Spurrier was 228-89-2, including an 86-49 mark with the Gamecocks which saw him take the program to unprecedented heights with three consecutive 11-win seasons and five bowl victories.

Spurrier's college resume at his alma included a 12-year stint as head coach which was highlighted by the 1996 national championship. His first head coaching job was at Duke where he was from 1987-89, leading the Blue Devils to the 1989 ACC title.

Danny Ford joins Spurrier and Mount Union coach Larry Kehres in the Hall of Fame. Ford was at Clemson from 1978-1989, leading the Tigers to the national championship in the 1981 season. The Alabama graduate began his tenure at Clemson when he was just 30 years old, making his debut in the 1978 Gator Bowl which saw the Tigers defeat Woody Hayes and Ohio State 17-15.

Ford was 6-2 in bowl games including a 2-1 mark against fellow Hall of Fame classmate Steve Spurrier.

Both Ford and Spurrier are part of the national championship fabric as both have reached that milestone. Spurrier also had a spirited rivalry with current Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney, winning five straight in the Clemson series. Ford, like Swinney, is an Alabama graduate and he's hoping Swinney will match Ford by winning a national title at Clemson.