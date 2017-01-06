The Clemson football team arrives at the Tampa International Airport Friday afternoon. (Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

For the second year in a row, Clemson finds itself in the national championship spotlight.

The Tigers arrived in Tampa, site of Monday night's national championship game with Alabama, Head coach Dabo Swinney noted the weather was much better than what he left in the Palmetto State. But if his team can pull off a win over the Crimson Tide, a 40-degree day with rain will seem like sunny and 83.

"The two best teams are here, I don't think there's any question about that," Swinney said.

"We're not happy just getting here. We want to finish the deal."

Both teams will take part in Media Day Saturday morning. The two head coaches will have a joint news conference on Sunday, the final time they will talk to the media before arriving at the stadium on Monday.