Tampa Business Trip Begins For The Tigers and Tide

Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney has done his share of interviews so why wouldn't he conduct a brief session on the tarmac of the Tampa International Airport.

Reggie Anderson, wltx 9:46 PM. EST January 06, 2017

For the second year in a row, Clemson finds itself in the national championship spotlight.

The Tigers arrived in Tampa, site of Monday night's national championship game with Alabama, Head coach Dabo Swinney noted the weather was much better than what he left in the Palmetto State. But if his team can pull off a win over the Crimson Tide, a 40-degree day with rain will seem like sunny and 83.

"The two best teams are here, I don't think there's any question about that," Swinney said.

"We're not happy just getting here. We want to finish the deal."

Both teams will take part in Media Day Saturday morning. The two head coaches will have a joint news conference on Sunday, the final time they will talk to the media before arriving at the stadium on Monday.

 


