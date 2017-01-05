Tampa Trip Earns Dabo $1.3 Million In Bonuses

Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney talks to the media during a press conference after the 2016 CFP semifinal against the Ohio State Buckeyes at University of Phoenix Stadium. The Clemson Tigers won 31-0. (Photo: Joe Camporeale, Joe Camporeale)

Clemson University coach Dabo Swinney answered the million-dollar question, and now, he has advanced to the extra bonus round.

Swinney is one step away from maxing out one of the largest performance incentive packages among college coaches. By directing Clemson to the College Football Playoff national championship game, Swinney has earned $1.3 million in bonuses, above his base compensation. With a victory against Alabama on Monday, Swinney could secure his first national championship and an additional $100,000 bonus.

Swinney received $150,000 for directing Clemson past the 11-win benchmark, another $150,000 for winning his third Atlantic Coast Conference championship and another $400,000 for reaching the playoff.

To that total of $700,000, Swinney added another $400,000 for Clemson’s 31-0 rout of Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl semifinal last week. That victory essentially guaranteed Swinney the $200,000 bonus promised if Clemson closes the 2016 season ranked in the Top 5 of the either the USA TODAY Sports Amway coaches poll or the Associated Press poll.

Alabama coach Nick Saban has earned $425,000 for returning to the national title game. He would earn another $100,000 for repeating as national champion.

An additional $100,000 may seem like a simple cherry on top of Swinney’s championship pie, but performance incentive payments can be major budget hits for programs. Clemson paid $2.3 million in bonuses, including $1.1 million to Swinney, last year.

Athletic departments have employed a savvy strategy to offset the costs. Before this season, Clemson bought an insurance policy to cover the unpredictable expenses. According to Clemson assistant athletic director Eric George, that policy could save the athletic department more than $1.2 million if Clemson wins the national championship.

Swinney signed a six-year contract extension in April that increased his base annual salary by 33.8 percent to $4.42 million this season. That figure is ranked 12th among NCAA Division I bowl subdivision coaches, according to figures compiled by USA TODAY Sports. Saban’s base salary is $6.9 million, the second highest behind only Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh at $9 million.

The maximum value of Swinney’s performance incentive package, $1.73 million, is ranked eighth. That figure also includes rewards for his players’ academic performance.

Five coaches — Arizona State’s Todd Graham, Iowa’s Kirk Ferentz, Kentucky’s Mark Stoops, Virginia’s Bronco Mendenhall and Arizona’s Rich Rodriguez— could have maxed out with more than $2 million in bonuses this season. However, none of those coaches were close to contending for the playoff.

Manie Robinson, The Greenville News